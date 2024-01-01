1 thousand Samoan talas to New Zealand dollars

Convert WST to NZD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = $0.6139 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
WST to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NZD
1 WST to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.61390.6224
Low0.58380.5838
Average0.60250.6012
Change3.77%-1.36%
1 WST to NZD stats

The performance of WST to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6139 and a 30 day low of 0.5838. This means the 30 day average was 0.6025. The change for WST to NZD was 3.77.

The performance of WST to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6224 and a 90 day low of 0.5838. This means the 90 day average was 0.6012. The change for WST to NZD was -1.36.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9241.50817.6661.3850.7784.0731.32
1 EUR1.08211.63219.1221.4990.83491.0011.429
1 AUD0.6630.613111.7190.9180.51155.770.876
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7590.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / New Zealand Dollar
1 WST0.61393 NZD
5 WST3.06965 NZD
10 WST6.13930 NZD
20 WST12.27860 NZD
50 WST30.69650 NZD
100 WST61.39300 NZD
250 WST153.48250 NZD
500 WST306.96500 NZD
1000 WST613.93000 NZD
2000 WST1,227.86000 NZD
5000 WST3,069.65000 NZD
10000 WST6,139.30000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 NZD1.62885 WST
5 NZD8.14425 WST
10 NZD16.28850 WST
20 NZD32.57700 WST
50 NZD81.44250 WST
100 NZD162.88500 WST
250 NZD407.21250 WST
500 NZD814.42500 WST
1000 NZD1,628.85000 WST
2000 NZD3,257.70000 WST
5000 NZD8,144.25000 WST
10000 NZD16,288.50000 WST