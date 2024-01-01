2,000 Samoan talas to Jordanian dinars

Convert WST to JOD at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = JD0.2609 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

WST to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JOD
1 WST to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26420.2642
Low0.25930.2561
Average0.26250.2610
Change-0.51%0.43%
View full history

1 WST to JOD stats

The performance of WST to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2642 and a 30 day low of 0.2593. This means the 30 day average was 0.2625. The change for WST to JOD was -0.51.

The performance of WST to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2642 and a 90 day low of 0.2561. This means the 90 day average was 0.2610. The change for WST to JOD was 0.43.

Track market ratesView WST to JOD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.9231.50917.6791.3850.77184.0721.319
1 EUR1.08311.63519.1531.50.83591.0791.429
1 AUD0.6630.612111.7160.9180.51155.7140.874
1 ZAR0.0570.0520.08510.0780.0444.7550.075

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan talas

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Jordanian Dinar
1 WST0.26090 JOD
5 WST1.30450 JOD
10 WST2.60899 JOD
20 WST5.21798 JOD
50 WST13.04495 JOD
100 WST26.08990 JOD
250 WST65.22475 JOD
500 WST130.44950 JOD
1000 WST260.89900 JOD
2000 WST521.79800 JOD
5000 WST1,304.49500 JOD
10000 WST2,608.99000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 JOD3.83289 WST
5 JOD19.16445 WST
10 JOD38.32890 WST
20 JOD76.65780 WST
50 JOD191.64450 WST
100 JOD383.28900 WST
250 JOD958.22250 WST
500 JOD1,916.44500 WST
1000 JOD3,832.89000 WST
2000 JOD7,665.78000 WST
5000 JOD19,164.45000 WST
10000 JOD38,328.90000 WST