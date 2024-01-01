20 Samoan talas to Botswanan pulas

Convert WST to BWP at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = P4.929 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:22
WST to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BWP
1 WST to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.94494.9594
Low4.82034.8203
Average4.89404.9032
Change1.88%-0.61%
1 WST to BWP stats

The performance of WST to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9449 and a 30 day low of 4.8203. This means the 30 day average was 4.8940. The change for WST to BWP was 1.88.

The performance of WST to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9594 and a 90 day low of 4.8203. This means the 90 day average was 4.9032. The change for WST to BWP was -0.61.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Botswanan Pula
1 WST4.92910 BWP
5 WST24.64550 BWP
10 WST49.29100 BWP
20 WST98.58200 BWP
50 WST246.45500 BWP
100 WST492.91000 BWP
250 WST1,232.27500 BWP
500 WST2,464.55000 BWP
1000 WST4,929.10000 BWP
2000 WST9,858.20000 BWP
5000 WST24,645.50000 BWP
10000 WST49,291.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Samoan Tala
1 BWP0.20288 WST
5 BWP1.01439 WST
10 BWP2.02877 WST
20 BWP4.05754 WST
50 BWP10.14385 WST
100 BWP20.28770 WST
250 BWP50.71925 WST
500 BWP101.43850 WST
1000 BWP202.87700 WST
2000 BWP405.75400 WST
5000 BWP1,014.38500 WST
10000 BWP2,028.77000 WST