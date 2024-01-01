1 thousand Vanuatu vatus to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert VUV to KWD at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = ك0.002536 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VUV to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KWD
1 VUV to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00260.0026
Low0.00250.0025
Average0.00260.0026
Change-1.48%0.72%
View full history

1 VUV to KWD stats

The performance of VUV to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0026 and a 30 day low of 0.0025. This means the 30 day average was 0.0026. The change for VUV to KWD was -1.48.

The performance of VUV to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0026 and a 90 day low of 0.0025. This means the 90 day average was 0.0026. The change for VUV to KWD was 0.72.

Track market ratesView VUV to KWD chart

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9231.1981.7961.297109.0291.957
1 SGD0.584113.3970.71.050.75863.7181.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0574.7560.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.13211.4991.08290.9951.634

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 VUV0.00254 KWD
5 VUV0.01268 KWD
10 VUV0.02536 KWD
20 VUV0.05073 KWD
50 VUV0.12682 KWD
100 VUV0.25364 KWD
250 VUV0.63411 KWD
500 VUV1.26822 KWD
1000 VUV2.53644 KWD
2000 VUV5.07288 KWD
5000 VUV12.68220 KWD
10000 VUV25.36440 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Vanuatu Vatu
1 KWD394.25400 VUV
5 KWD1,971.27000 VUV
10 KWD3,942.54000 VUV
20 KWD7,885.08000 VUV
50 KWD19,712.70000 VUV
100 KWD39,425.40000 VUV
250 KWD98,563.50000 VUV
500 KWD197,127.00000 VUV
1000 KWD394,254.00000 VUV
2000 KWD788,508.00000 VUV
5000 KWD1,971,270.00000 VUV
10000 KWD3,942,540.00000 VUV