VT1.000 VUV = Ksh1.068 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
VUV to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KES
1 VUV to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.09341.0934
Low1.06791.0582
Average1.08111.0778
Change-1.70%-0.69%
1 VUV to KES stats

The performance of VUV to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0934 and a 30 day low of 1.0679. This means the 30 day average was 1.0811. The change for VUV to KES was -1.70.

The performance of VUV to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0934 and a 90 day low of 1.0582. This means the 90 day average was 1.0778. The change for VUV to KES was -0.69.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Kenyan Shilling
1 VUV1.06791 KES
5 VUV5.33955 KES
10 VUV10.67910 KES
20 VUV21.35820 KES
50 VUV53.39550 KES
100 VUV106.79100 KES
250 VUV266.97750 KES
500 VUV533.95500 KES
1000 VUV1,067.91000 KES
2000 VUV2,135.82000 KES
5000 VUV5,339.55000 KES
10000 VUV10,679.10000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Vanuatu Vatu
1 KES0.93641 VUV
5 KES4.68205 VUV
10 KES9.36409 VUV
20 KES18.72818 VUV
50 KES46.82045 VUV
100 KES93.64090 VUV
250 KES234.10225 VUV
500 KES468.20450 VUV
1000 KES936.40900 VUV
2000 KES1,872.81800 VUV
5000 KES4,682.04500 VUV
10000 KES9,364.09000 VUV