Vanuatu vatu to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Kenyan shillings is currently 1.068 today, reflecting a -0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.643% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 1.077 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 1.068 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.255% decrease in value.