5 Kenyan shillings to Vanuatu vatus

Convert KES to VUV at the real exchange rate

5 kes
4 vuv

1.00000 KES = 0.77112 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3287789.4131.333650.910750.7854841.4791883.092
1 SGD0.7526151594.1241.003730.6854730.5911671.1132562.5363
1 NGN0.001266760.0016831510.001689420.001153750.0009950230.001873770.105258
1 CAD0.7498220.996288591.91910.6829290.5889731.1091262.3042

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Vanuatu Vatu
1 KES0.77112 VUV
5 KES3.85562 VUV
10 KES7.71124 VUV
20 KES15.42248 VUV
50 KES38.55620 VUV
100 KES77.11240 VUV
250 KES192.78100 VUV
500 KES385.56200 VUV
1000 KES771.12400 VUV
2000 KES1542.24800 VUV
5000 KES3855.62000 VUV
10000 KES7711.24000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Kenyan Shilling
1 VUV1.29681 KES
5 VUV6.48405 KES
10 VUV12.96810 KES
20 VUV25.93620 KES
50 VUV64.84050 KES
100 VUV129.68100 KES
250 VUV324.20250 KES
500 VUV648.40500 KES
1000 VUV1296.81000 KES
2000 VUV2593.62000 KES
5000 VUV6484.05000 KES
10000 VUV12968.10000 KES