50 Vanuatu vatus to Bulgarian levs

Convert VUV to BGN at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = лв0.01497 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:42
VUV to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BGN
1 VUV to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01500.0150
Low0.01480.0146
Average0.01500.0148
Change1.08%0.89%
1 VUV to BGN stats

The performance of VUV to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0150 and a 30 day low of 0.0148. This means the 30 day average was 0.0150. The change for VUV to BGN was 1.08.

The performance of VUV to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0150 and a 90 day low of 0.0146. This means the 90 day average was 0.0148. The change for VUV to BGN was 0.89.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Bulgarian Lev
1 VUV0.01497 BGN
5 VUV0.07484 BGN
10 VUV0.14968 BGN
20 VUV0.29936 BGN
50 VUV0.74841 BGN
100 VUV1.49681 BGN
250 VUV3.74203 BGN
500 VUV7.48405 BGN
1000 VUV14.96810 BGN
2000 VUV29.93620 BGN
5000 VUV74.84050 BGN
10000 VUV149.68100 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Vanuatu Vatu
1 BGN66.80870 VUV
5 BGN334.04350 VUV
10 BGN668.08700 VUV
20 BGN1,336.17400 VUV
50 BGN3,340.43500 VUV
100 BGN6,680.87000 VUV
250 BGN16,702.17500 VUV
500 BGN33,404.35000 VUV
1000 BGN66,808.70000 VUV
2000 BGN133,617.40000 VUV
5000 BGN334,043.50000 VUV
10000 BGN668,087.00000 VUV