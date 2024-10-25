Vanuatu vatu to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.015 today, reflecting a -0.485% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.450% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.015 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.015 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-10-2024, with a 0.186% increase in value.