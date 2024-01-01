1 hundred thousand Vietnamese dongs to Saudi riyals

Convert VND to SAR at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = SR0.0001479 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:39
VND to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SAR
1 VND to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00020.0002
Change-3.07%-0.20%
1 VND to SAR stats

The performance of VND to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to SAR was -3.07.

The performance of VND to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to SAR was -0.20.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Saudi Riyal
1000 VND0.14788 SAR
2000 VND0.29576 SAR
5000 VND0.73940 SAR
10000 VND1.47879 SAR
20000 VND2.95758 SAR
50000 VND7.39395 SAR
100000 VND14.78790 SAR
200000 VND29.57580 SAR
500000 VND73.93950 SAR
1000000 VND147.87900 SAR
2000000 VND295.75800 SAR
5000000 VND739.39500 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Vietnamese Dong
1 SAR6762.27000 VND
5 SAR33811.35000 VND
10 SAR67622.70000 VND
20 SAR135245.40000 VND
50 SAR338113.50000 VND
100 SAR676227.00000 VND
250 SAR1690567.50000 VND
500 SAR3381135.00000 VND
1000 SAR6762270.00000 VND
2000 SAR13524540.00000 VND
5000 SAR33811350.00000 VND
10000 SAR67622700.00000 VND