2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Saudi riyals
Convert VND to SAR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to SAR conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00015 SAR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to SAR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Low
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Average
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Change
|-3.07%
|-0.20%
|View full history
1 VND to SAR stats
The performance of VND to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to SAR was -3.07.
The performance of VND to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to SAR was -0.20.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Saudi riyals
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Saudi Riyal
|1000 VND
|0.14788 SAR
|2000 VND
|0.29576 SAR
|5000 VND
|0.73940 SAR
|10000 VND
|1.47879 SAR
|20000 VND
|2.95758 SAR
|50000 VND
|7.39395 SAR
|100000 VND
|14.78790 SAR
|200000 VND
|29.57580 SAR
|500000 VND
|73.93950 SAR
|1000000 VND
|147.87900 SAR
|2000000 VND
|295.75800 SAR
|5000000 VND
|739.39500 SAR
|Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Vietnamese Dong
|1 SAR
|6,762.27000 VND
|5 SAR
|33,811.35000 VND
|10 SAR
|67,622.70000 VND
|20 SAR
|135,245.40000 VND
|50 SAR
|338,113.50000 VND
|100 SAR
|676,227.00000 VND
|250 SAR
|1,690,567.50000 VND
|500 SAR
|3,381,135.00000 VND
|1000 SAR
|6,762,270.00000 VND
|2000 SAR
|13,524,540.00000 VND
|5000 SAR
|33,811,350.00000 VND
|10000 SAR
|67,622,700.00000 VND