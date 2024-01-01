20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Rwandan francs
Convert VND to RWF at the real exchange rate
VND to RWF conversion chart
1 VND = 0.05357 RWF
0
|1 VND to RWF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0549
|0.0549
|Low
|0.0533
|0.0519
|Average
|0.0543
|0.0537
|Change
|-2.43%
|3.21%
|View full history
1 VND to RWF stats
The performance of VND to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0549 and a 30 day low of 0.0533. This means the 30 day average was 0.0543. The change for VND to RWF was -2.43.
The performance of VND to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0549 and a 90 day low of 0.0519. This means the 90 day average was 0.0537. The change for VND to RWF was 3.21.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Rwandan Franc
|1000 VND
|53.57380 RWF
|2000 VND
|107.14760 RWF
|5000 VND
|267.86900 RWF
|10000 VND
|535.73800 RWF
|20000 VND
|1,071.47600 RWF
|50000 VND
|2,678.69000 RWF
|100000 VND
|5,357.38000 RWF
|200000 VND
|10,714.76000 RWF
|500000 VND
|26,786.90000 RWF
|1000000 VND
|53,573.80000 RWF
|2000000 VND
|107,147.60000 RWF
|5000000 VND
|267,869.00000 RWF
|Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Vietnamese Dong
|1 RWF
|18.66580 VND
|5 RWF
|93.32900 VND
|10 RWF
|186.65800 VND
|20 RWF
|373.31600 VND
|50 RWF
|933.29000 VND
|100 RWF
|1,866.58000 VND
|250 RWF
|4,666.45000 VND
|500 RWF
|9,332.90000 VND
|1000 RWF
|18,665.80000 VND
|2000 RWF
|37,331.60000 VND
|5000 RWF
|93,329.00000 VND
|10000 RWF
|186,658.00000 VND