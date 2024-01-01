Convert RWF to VND at the real exchange rate

1 Rwandan franc to Vietnamese dongs

1 rwf
19 vnd

R₣1.000 RWF = ₫19.33 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9361.3690.791.3581.50318.16783.591
1 EUR1.06911.4630.8441.4511.60519.41189.316
1 CAD0.730.68410.5770.9921.09713.26961.057
1 GBP1.2651.1841.73211.7181.90122.987105.771

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan franc

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 RWF19.32690 VND
5 RWF96.63450 VND
10 RWF193.26900 VND
20 RWF386.53800 VND
50 RWF966.34500 VND
100 RWF1,932.69000 VND
250 RWF4,831.72500 VND
500 RWF9,663.45000 VND
1000 RWF19,326.90000 VND
2000 RWF38,653.80000 VND
5000 RWF96,634.50000 VND
10000 RWF193,269.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Rwandan Franc
1000 VND51.74140 RWF
2000 VND103.48280 RWF
5000 VND258.70700 RWF
10000 VND517.41400 RWF
20000 VND1,034.82800 RWF
50000 VND2,587.07000 RWF
100000 VND5,174.14000 RWF
200000 VND10,348.28000 RWF
500000 VND25,870.70000 RWF
1000000 VND51,741.40000 RWF
2000000 VND103,482.80000 RWF
5000000 VND258,707.00000 RWF