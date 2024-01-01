200,000 Vietnamese dongs to Rwandan francs

Convert VND to RWF at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = R₣0.05357 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RWF
1 VND to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05490.0549
Low0.05330.0519
Average0.05430.0537
Change-2.43%3.21%
View full history

1 VND to RWF stats

The performance of VND to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0549 and a 30 day low of 0.0533. This means the 30 day average was 0.0543. The change for VND to RWF was -2.43.

The performance of VND to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0549 and a 90 day low of 0.0519. This means the 90 day average was 0.0537. The change for VND to RWF was 3.21.

Track market ratesView VND to RWF chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5090.9241.321,389.541.38533.818151.885
1 AUD0.66310.6120.875920.7790.91822.409100.647
1 EUR1.0821.63311.4281,503.691.49936.596164.355
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,052.641.04925.618115.06

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Rwandan Franc
1000 VND53.57380 RWF
2000 VND107.14760 RWF
5000 VND267.86900 RWF
10000 VND535.73800 RWF
20000 VND1,071.47600 RWF
50000 VND2,678.69000 RWF
100000 VND5,357.38000 RWF
200000 VND10,714.76000 RWF
500000 VND26,786.90000 RWF
1000000 VND53,573.80000 RWF
2000000 VND107,147.60000 RWF
5000000 VND267,869.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 RWF18.66580 VND
5 RWF93.32900 VND
10 RWF186.65800 VND
20 RWF373.31600 VND
50 RWF933.29000 VND
100 RWF1,866.58000 VND
250 RWF4,666.45000 VND
500 RWF9,332.90000 VND
1000 RWF18,665.80000 VND
2000 RWF37,331.60000 VND
5000 RWF93,329.00000 VND
10000 RWF186,658.00000 VND