Vietnamese dong to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Rwandan francs is currently 0.054 today, reflecting a 0.583% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a -0.306% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.054 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.053 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.446% decrease in value.