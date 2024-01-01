2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Nicaraguan córdobas
Convert VND to NIO at the real exchange rate
VND to NIO conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00145 NIO
0
|1 VND to NIO
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0015
|0.0015
|Low
|0.0014
|0.0014
|Average
|0.0015
|0.0015
|Change
|-3.04%
|-0.45%
|View full history
1 VND to NIO stats
The performance of VND to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.0014. This means the 30 day average was 0.0015. The change for VND to NIO was -3.04.
The performance of VND to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0015 and a 90 day low of 0.0014. This means the 90 day average was 0.0015. The change for VND to NIO was -0.45.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Nicaraguan Córdoba
|1000 VND
|1.44918 NIO
|2000 VND
|2.89836 NIO
|5000 VND
|7.24590 NIO
|10000 VND
|14.49180 NIO
|20000 VND
|28.98360 NIO
|50000 VND
|72.45900 NIO
|100000 VND
|144.91800 NIO
|200000 VND
|289.83600 NIO
|500000 VND
|724.59000 NIO
|1000000 VND
|1,449.18000 NIO
|2000000 VND
|2,898.36000 NIO
|5000000 VND
|7,245.90000 NIO
|Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Vietnamese Dong
|1 NIO
|690.04400 VND
|5 NIO
|3,450.22000 VND
|10 NIO
|6,900.44000 VND
|20 NIO
|13,800.88000 VND
|50 NIO
|34,502.20000 VND
|100 NIO
|69,004.40000 VND
|250 NIO
|172,511.00000 VND
|500 NIO
|345,022.00000 VND
|1000 NIO
|690,044.00000 VND
|2000 NIO
|1,380,088.00000 VND
|5000 NIO
|3,450,220.00000 VND
|10000 NIO
|6,900,440.00000 VND