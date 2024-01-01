5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert VND to NIO at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = C$0.001449 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:15
VND to NIO conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NIO
1 VND to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00150.0015
Low0.00140.0014
Average0.00150.0015
Change-3.05%-0.45%
1 VND to NIO stats

The performance of VND to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0015 and a 30 day low of 0.0014. This means the 30 day average was 0.0015. The change for VND to NIO was -3.05.

The performance of VND to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0015 and a 90 day low of 0.0014. This means the 90 day average was 0.0015. The change for VND to NIO was -0.45.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1000 VND1.44918 NIO
2000 VND2.89836 NIO
5000 VND7.24590 NIO
10000 VND14.49180 NIO
20000 VND28.98360 NIO
50000 VND72.45900 NIO
100000 VND144.91800 NIO
200000 VND289.83600 NIO
500000 VND724.59000 NIO
1000000 VND1,449.18000 NIO
2000000 VND2,898.36000 NIO
5000000 VND7,245.90000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Vietnamese Dong
1 NIO690.04400 VND
5 NIO3,450.22000 VND
10 NIO6,900.44000 VND
20 NIO13,800.88000 VND
50 NIO34,502.20000 VND
100 NIO69,004.40000 VND
250 NIO172,511.00000 VND
500 NIO345,022.00000 VND
1000 NIO690,044.00000 VND
2000 NIO1,380,088.00000 VND
5000 NIO3,450,220.00000 VND
10000 NIO6,900,440.00000 VND