1 million Vietnamese dongs to Nigerian nairas
Convert VND to NGN at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to NGN conversion chart
1 VND = 0.06736 NGN
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to NGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0688
|0.0688
|Low
|0.0666
|0.0623
|Average
|0.0674
|0.0656
|Change
|-2.12%
|5.84%
|View full history
1 VND to NGN stats
The performance of VND to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0688 and a 30 day low of 0.0666. This means the 30 day average was 0.0674. The change for VND to NGN was -2.12.
The performance of VND to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0688 and a 90 day low of 0.0623. This means the 90 day average was 0.0656. The change for VND to NGN was 5.84.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Nigerian nairas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Nigerian Naira
|1000 VND
|67.35650 NGN
|2000 VND
|134.71300 NGN
|5000 VND
|336.78250 NGN
|10000 VND
|673.56500 NGN
|20000 VND
|1,347.13000 NGN
|50000 VND
|3,367.82500 NGN
|100000 VND
|6,735.65000 NGN
|200000 VND
|13,471.30000 NGN
|500000 VND
|33,678.25000 NGN
|1000000 VND
|67,356.50000 NGN
|2000000 VND
|134,713.00000 NGN
|5000000 VND
|336,782.50000 NGN
|Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Vietnamese Dong
|1 NGN
|14.84640 VND
|5 NGN
|74.23200 VND
|10 NGN
|148.46400 VND
|20 NGN
|296.92800 VND
|50 NGN
|742.32000 VND
|100 NGN
|1,484.64000 VND
|250 NGN
|3,711.60000 VND
|500 NGN
|7,423.20000 VND
|1000 NGN
|14,846.40000 VND
|2000 NGN
|29,692.80000 VND
|5000 NGN
|74,232.00000 VND
|10000 NGN
|148,464.00000 VND