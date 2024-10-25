Vietnamese dong to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Nigerian nairas is currently 0.067 today, reflecting a 0.157% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a 1.479% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 0.067 on 25-10-2024 and a low of 0.066 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.591% increase in value.