200,000 Vietnamese dongs to Nigerian nairas

Convert VND to NGN at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₦0.06736 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:14
VND to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NGN
1 VND to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06880.0688
Low0.06660.0623
Average0.06740.0656
Change-2.12%5.84%
1 VND to NGN stats

The performance of VND to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0688 and a 30 day low of 0.0666. This means the 30 day average was 0.0674. The change for VND to NGN was -2.12.

The performance of VND to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0688 and a 90 day low of 0.0623. This means the 90 day average was 0.0656. The change for VND to NGN was 5.84.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Nigerian Naira
1000 VND67.35650 NGN
2000 VND134.71300 NGN
5000 VND336.78250 NGN
10000 VND673.56500 NGN
20000 VND1,347.13000 NGN
50000 VND3,367.82500 NGN
100000 VND6,735.65000 NGN
200000 VND13,471.30000 NGN
500000 VND33,678.25000 NGN
1000000 VND67,356.50000 NGN
2000000 VND134,713.00000 NGN
5000000 VND336,782.50000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Vietnamese Dong
1 NGN14.84640 VND
5 NGN74.23200 VND
10 NGN148.46400 VND
20 NGN296.92800 VND
50 NGN742.32000 VND
100 NGN1,484.64000 VND
250 NGN3,711.60000 VND
500 NGN7,423.20000 VND
1000 NGN14,846.40000 VND
2000 NGN29,692.80000 VND
5000 NGN74,232.00000 VND
10000 NGN148,464.00000 VND