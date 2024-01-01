10 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Macanese patacas

Convert VND to MOP at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = MOP$0.0003152 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:59
VND to MOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MOP
1 VND to MOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change-3.34%-0.74%
1 VND to MOP stats

The performance of VND to MOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for VND to MOP was -3.34.

The performance of VND to MOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for VND to MOP was -0.74.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Macanese Pataca
1000 VND0.31520 MOP
2000 VND0.63039 MOP
5000 VND1.57598 MOP
10000 VND3.15196 MOP
20000 VND6.30392 MOP
50000 VND15.75980 MOP
100000 VND31.51960 MOP
200000 VND63.03920 MOP
500000 VND157.59800 MOP
1000000 VND315.19600 MOP
2000000 VND630.39200 MOP
5000000 VND1,575.98000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Vietnamese Dong
1 MOP3,172.63000 VND
5 MOP15,863.15000 VND
10 MOP31,726.30000 VND
20 MOP63,452.60000 VND
50 MOP158,631.50000 VND
100 MOP317,263.00000 VND
250 MOP793,157.50000 VND
500 MOP1,586,315.00000 VND
1000 MOP3,172,630.00000 VND
2000 MOP6,345,260.00000 VND
5000 MOP15,863,150.00000 VND
10000 MOP31,726,300.00000 VND