200,000 Vietnamese dongs to Croatian kunas
Convert VND to HRK at the real exchange rate
VND to HRK conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00028 HRK
0
|1 VND to HRK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Low
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Average
|0.0003
|0.0003
|Change
|-3.17%
|-0.30%
|View full history
1 VND to HRK stats
The performance of VND to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for VND to HRK was -3.17.
The performance of VND to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for VND to HRK was -0.30.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Croatian Kuna
|1000 VND
|0.27644 HRK
|2000 VND
|0.55287 HRK
|5000 VND
|1.38218 HRK
|10000 VND
|2.76435 HRK
|20000 VND
|5.52870 HRK
|50000 VND
|13.82175 HRK
|100000 VND
|27.64350 HRK
|200000 VND
|55.28700 HRK
|500000 VND
|138.21750 HRK
|1000000 VND
|276.43500 HRK
|2000000 VND
|552.87000 HRK
|5000000 VND
|1,382.17500 HRK
|Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Vietnamese Dong
|1 HRK
|3,617.49000 VND
|5 HRK
|18,087.45000 VND
|10 HRK
|36,174.90000 VND
|20 HRK
|72,349.80000 VND
|50 HRK
|180,874.50000 VND
|100 HRK
|361,749.00000 VND
|250 HRK
|904,372.50000 VND
|500 HRK
|1,808,745.00000 VND
|1000 HRK
|3,617,490.00000 VND
|2000 HRK
|7,234,980.00000 VND
|5000 HRK
|18,087,450.00000 VND
|10000 HRK
|36,174,900.00000 VND