50,000 Vietnamese dongs to Croatian kunas

Convert VND to HRK at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = kn0.0002764 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HRK
1 VND to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change-3.17%-0.30%
View full history

1 VND to HRK stats

The performance of VND to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for VND to HRK was -3.17.

The performance of VND to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for VND to HRK was -0.30.

Track market ratesView VND to HRK chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3191,382.731.38533.72151.795
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875917.3720.91922.372100.708
1 EUR1.0831.63211.4281,497.081.536.509164.35
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,048.281.0525.564115.079

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Croatian Kuna
1000 VND0.27644 HRK
2000 VND0.55287 HRK
5000 VND1.38218 HRK
10000 VND2.76435 HRK
20000 VND5.52870 HRK
50000 VND13.82175 HRK
100000 VND27.64350 HRK
200000 VND55.28700 HRK
500000 VND138.21750 HRK
1000000 VND276.43500 HRK
2000000 VND552.87000 HRK
5000000 VND1,382.17500 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Vietnamese Dong
1 HRK3,617.49000 VND
5 HRK18,087.45000 VND
10 HRK36,174.90000 VND
20 HRK72,349.80000 VND
50 HRK180,874.50000 VND
100 HRK361,749.00000 VND
250 HRK904,372.50000 VND
500 HRK1,808,745.00000 VND
1000 HRK3,617,490.00000 VND
2000 HRK7,234,980.00000 VND
5000 HRK18,087,450.00000 VND
10000 HRK36,174,900.00000 VND