2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert VND to CVE at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = Esc0.004025 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:38
VND to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CVE
1 VND to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00410.0041
Low0.00400.0040
Average0.00410.0040
Change-0.47%0.03%
1 VND to CVE stats

The performance of VND to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0041 and a 30 day low of 0.0040. This means the 30 day average was 0.0041. The change for VND to CVE was -0.47.

The performance of VND to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0041 and a 90 day low of 0.0040. This means the 90 day average was 0.0040. The change for VND to CVE was 0.03.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3191,380.521.38533.665151.895
1 AUD0.66410.6130.875916.1820.91922.341100.805
1 EUR1.0821.63111.4271,494.211.49936.437164.405
1 SGD0.7581.1430.70111,0471.0525.532115.199

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Cape Verdean Escudo
1000 VND4.02500 CVE
2000 VND8.05000 CVE
5000 VND20.12500 CVE
10000 VND40.25000 CVE
20000 VND80.50000 CVE
50000 VND201.25000 CVE
100000 VND402.50000 CVE
200000 VND805.00000 CVE
500000 VND2,012.50000 CVE
1000000 VND4,025.00000 CVE
2000000 VND8,050.00000 CVE
5000000 VND20,125.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Vietnamese Dong
1 CVE248.44700 VND
5 CVE1,242.23500 VND
10 CVE2,484.47000 VND
20 CVE4,968.94000 VND
50 CVE12,422.35000 VND
100 CVE24,844.70000 VND
250 CVE62,111.75000 VND
500 CVE124,223.50000 VND
1000 CVE248,447.00000 VND
2000 CVE496,894.00000 VND
5000 CVE1,242,235.00000 VND
10000 CVE2,484,470.00000 VND