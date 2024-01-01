1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Cape Verdean escudos
Convert VND to CVE at the real exchange rate
VND to CVE conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00403 CVE
0
|1 VND to CVE
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0041
|0.0041
|Low
|0.0040
|0.0040
|Average
|0.0041
|0.0040
|Change
|-0.47%
|0.03%
1 VND to CVE stats
The performance of VND to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0041 and a 30 day low of 0.0040. This means the 30 day average was 0.0041. The change for VND to CVE was -0.47.
The performance of VND to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0041 and a 90 day low of 0.0040. This means the 90 day average was 0.0040. The change for VND to CVE was 0.03.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Cape Verdean Escudo
|1000 VND
|4.02504 CVE
|2000 VND
|8.05008 CVE
|5000 VND
|20.12520 CVE
|10000 VND
|40.25040 CVE
|20000 VND
|80.50080 CVE
|50000 VND
|201.25200 CVE
|100000 VND
|402.50400 CVE
|200000 VND
|805.00800 CVE
|500000 VND
|2,012.52000 CVE
|1000000 VND
|4,025.04000 CVE
|2000000 VND
|8,050.08000 CVE
|5000000 VND
|20,125.20000 CVE
|Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Vietnamese Dong
|1 CVE
|248.44500 VND
|5 CVE
|1,242.22500 VND
|10 CVE
|2,484.45000 VND
|20 CVE
|4,968.90000 VND
|50 CVE
|12,422.25000 VND
|100 CVE
|24,844.50000 VND
|250 CVE
|62,111.25000 VND
|500 CVE
|124,222.50000 VND
|1000 CVE
|248,445.00000 VND
|2000 CVE
|496,890.00000 VND
|5000 CVE
|1,242,225.00000 VND
|10000 CVE
|2,484,450.00000 VND