Vietnamese dong to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 0.004 today, reflecting a -0.299% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a -0.771% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 0.004 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.004 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -0.255% decrease in value.