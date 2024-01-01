500,000 Vietnamese dongs to Brazilian reais

Convert VND to BRL at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = R$0.0002229 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:13
VND to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BRL
1 VND to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00020.0002
Low0.00020.0002
Average0.00020.0002
Change0.14%-0.20%
1 VND to BRL stats

The performance of VND to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to BRL was 0.14.

The performance of VND to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to BRL was -0.20.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3191,380.211.38533.659151.94
1 AUD0.66410.6130.875915.9070.91922.336100.827
1 EUR1.0821.63111.4271,493.81.49936.429164.435
1 SGD0.7581.1430.70111,046.641.0525.524115.22

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Brazilian Real
1000 VND0.22294 BRL
2000 VND0.44589 BRL
5000 VND1.11472 BRL
10000 VND2.22943 BRL
20000 VND4.45886 BRL
50000 VND11.14715 BRL
100000 VND22.29430 BRL
200000 VND44.58860 BRL
500000 VND111.47150 BRL
1000000 VND222.94300 BRL
2000000 VND445.88600 BRL
5000000 VND1,114.71500 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Vietnamese Dong
1 BRL4,485.46000 VND
5 BRL22,427.30000 VND
10 BRL44,854.60000 VND
20 BRL89,709.20000 VND
50 BRL224,273.00000 VND
100 BRL448,546.00000 VND
250 BRL1,121,365.00000 VND
500 BRL2,242,730.00000 VND
1000 BRL4,485,460.00000 VND
2000 BRL8,970,920.00000 VND
5000 BRL22,427,300.00000 VND
10000 BRL44,854,600.00000 VND