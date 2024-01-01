1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Brazilian reais
Convert VND to BRL at the real exchange rate
VND to BRL conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00022 BRL
0
|1 VND to BRL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Low
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Average
|0.0002
|0.0002
|Change
|0.14%
|-0.20%
|View full history
1 VND to BRL stats
The performance of VND to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0002 and a 30 day low of 0.0002. This means the 30 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to BRL was 0.14.
The performance of VND to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0002 and a 90 day low of 0.0002. This means the 90 day average was 0.0002. The change for VND to BRL was -0.20.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Brazilian Real
|1000 VND
|0.22294 BRL
|2000 VND
|0.44589 BRL
|5000 VND
|1.11472 BRL
|10000 VND
|2.22943 BRL
|20000 VND
|4.45886 BRL
|50000 VND
|11.14715 BRL
|100000 VND
|22.29430 BRL
|200000 VND
|44.58860 BRL
|500000 VND
|111.47150 BRL
|1000000 VND
|222.94300 BRL
|2000000 VND
|445.88600 BRL
|5000000 VND
|1,114.71500 BRL
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Vietnamese Dong
|1 BRL
|4,485.46000 VND
|5 BRL
|22,427.30000 VND
|10 BRL
|44,854.60000 VND
|20 BRL
|89,709.20000 VND
|50 BRL
|224,273.00000 VND
|100 BRL
|448,546.00000 VND
|250 BRL
|1,121,365.00000 VND
|500 BRL
|2,242,730.00000 VND
|1000 BRL
|4,485,460.00000 VND
|2000 BRL
|8,970,920.00000 VND
|5000 BRL
|22,427,300.00000 VND
|10000 BRL
|44,854,600.00000 VND