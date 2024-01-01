100 Uzbekistan soms to CFP francs

Convert UZS to XPF at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ₣0.008555 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:49
UZS to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XPF
1 UZS to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00860.0088
Low0.00840.0084
Average0.00850.0085
Change1.62%-1.75%
1 UZS to XPF stats

The performance of UZS to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0086 and a 30 day low of 0.0084. This means the 30 day average was 0.0085. The change for UZS to XPF was 1.62.

The performance of UZS to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0088 and a 90 day low of 0.0084. This means the 90 day average was 0.0085. The change for UZS to XPF was -1.75.

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / CFP Franc
1 UZS0.00856 XPF
5 UZS0.04278 XPF
10 UZS0.08555 XPF
20 UZS0.17110 XPF
50 UZS0.42775 XPF
100 UZS0.85551 XPF
250 UZS2.13876 XPF
500 UZS4.27753 XPF
1000 UZS8.55505 XPF
2000 UZS17.11010 XPF
5000 UZS42.77525 XPF
10000 UZS85.55050 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Uzbekistan Som
1 XPF116.89000 UZS
5 XPF584.45000 UZS
10 XPF1,168.90000 UZS
20 XPF2,337.80000 UZS
50 XPF5,844.50000 UZS
100 XPF11,689.00000 UZS
250 XPF29,222.50000 UZS
500 XPF58,445.00000 UZS
1000 XPF116,890.00000 UZS
2000 XPF233,780.00000 UZS
5000 XPF584,450.00000 UZS
10000 XPF1,168,900.00000 UZS