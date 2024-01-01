5 Uzbekistan soms to Saudi riyals

Convert UZS to SAR at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = SR0.0002930 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UZS to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SAR
1 UZS to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change-0.40%-1.57%
View full history

1 UZS to SAR stats

The performance of UZS to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for UZS to SAR was -0.40.

The performance of UZS to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for UZS to SAR was -1.57.

Track market ratesView UZS to SAR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08290.981.4991.6320.93721.455
1 GBP1.19811.297109.011.7961.9561.12325.706
1 USD0.9240.771184.0771.3851.5090.86619.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Saudi Riyal
1 UZS0.00029 SAR
5 UZS0.00146 SAR
10 UZS0.00293 SAR
20 UZS0.00586 SAR
50 UZS0.01465 SAR
100 UZS0.02930 SAR
250 UZS0.07325 SAR
500 UZS0.14650 SAR
1000 UZS0.29300 SAR
2000 UZS0.58599 SAR
5000 UZS1.46498 SAR
10000 UZS2.92996 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Uzbekistan Som
1 SAR3,413.02000 UZS
5 SAR17,065.10000 UZS
10 SAR34,130.20000 UZS
20 SAR68,260.40000 UZS
50 SAR170,651.00000 UZS
100 SAR341,302.00000 UZS
250 SAR853,255.00000 UZS
500 SAR1,706,510.00000 UZS
1000 SAR3,413,020.00000 UZS
2000 SAR6,826,040.00000 UZS
5000 SAR17,065,100.00000 UZS
10000 SAR34,130,200.00000 UZS