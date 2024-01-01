500 Uzbekistan soms to Romanian leus

Convert UZS to RON at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = L0.0003585 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:19
UZS to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

RON
1 UZS to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00040.0004
Change2.27%-1.33%
1 UZS to RON stats

The performance of UZS to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for UZS to RON was 2.27.

The performance of UZS to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for UZS to RON was -1.33.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08290.9821.4991.6320.93721.454
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0211.7961.9561.12325.708
1 USD0.9240.771184.0791.3851.5080.86619.827
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Romanian Leu
1 UZS0.00036 RON
5 UZS0.00179 RON
10 UZS0.00358 RON
20 UZS0.00717 RON
50 UZS0.01792 RON
100 UZS0.03585 RON
250 UZS0.08962 RON
500 UZS0.17924 RON
1000 UZS0.35849 RON
2000 UZS0.71698 RON
5000 UZS1.79244 RON
10000 UZS3.58488 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Uzbekistan Som
1 RON2,789.49000 UZS
5 RON13,947.45000 UZS
10 RON27,894.90000 UZS
20 RON55,789.80000 UZS
50 RON139,474.50000 UZS
100 RON278,949.00000 UZS
250 RON697,372.50000 UZS
500 RON1,394,745.00000 UZS
1000 RON2,789,490.00000 UZS
2000 RON5,578,980.00000 UZS
5000 RON13,947,450.00000 UZS
10000 RON27,894,900.00000 UZS