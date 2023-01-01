1 Romanian leu to Uzbekistan soms

Convert RON to UZS at the real exchange rate

1 ron
2739.99 uzs

1.00000 RON = 2739.99000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Uzbekistan Som
1 RON2739.99000 UZS
5 RON13699.95000 UZS
10 RON27399.90000 UZS
20 RON54799.80000 UZS
50 RON136999.50000 UZS
100 RON273999.00000 UZS
250 RON684997.50000 UZS
500 RON1369995.00000 UZS
1000 RON2739990.00000 UZS
2000 RON5479980.00000 UZS
5000 RON13699950.00000 UZS
10000 RON27399900.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Romanian Leu
1 UZS0.00036 RON
5 UZS0.00182 RON
10 UZS0.00365 RON
20 UZS0.00730 RON
50 UZS0.01825 RON
100 UZS0.03650 RON
250 UZS0.09124 RON
500 UZS0.18248 RON
1000 UZS0.36497 RON
2000 UZS0.72993 RON
5000 UZS1.82483 RON
10000 UZS3.64965 RON