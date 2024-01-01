2,000 Uzbekistan soms to Ghanaian cedis

Convert UZS to GHS at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = GH¢0.001260 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:20
UZS to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GHS
1 UZS to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00130.0013
Low0.00120.0012
Average0.00120.0012
Change2.24%7.19%
1 UZS to GHS stats

The performance of UZS to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0013 and a 30 day low of 0.0012. This means the 30 day average was 0.0012. The change for UZS to GHS was 2.24.

The performance of UZS to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0013 and a 90 day low of 0.0012. This means the 90 day average was 0.0012. The change for UZS to GHS was 7.19.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08291.0121.51.6320.93721.461
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0731.7971.9561.12325.72
1 USD0.9240.771184.0871.3851.5080.86619.828
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Ghanaian Cedi
1 UZS0.00126 GHS
5 UZS0.00630 GHS
10 UZS0.01260 GHS
20 UZS0.02519 GHS
50 UZS0.06298 GHS
100 UZS0.12595 GHS
250 UZS0.31488 GHS
500 UZS0.62977 GHS
1000 UZS1.25953 GHS
2000 UZS2.51906 GHS
5000 UZS6.29765 GHS
10000 UZS12.59530 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Uzbekistan Som
1 GHS793.94800 UZS
5 GHS3,969.74000 UZS
10 GHS7,939.48000 UZS
20 GHS15,878.96000 UZS
50 GHS39,697.40000 UZS
100 GHS79,394.80000 UZS
250 GHS198,487.00000 UZS
500 GHS396,974.00000 UZS
1000 GHS793,948.00000 UZS
2000 GHS1,587,896.00000 UZS
5000 GHS3,969,740.00000 UZS
10000 GHS7,939,480.00000 UZS