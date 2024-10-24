Uzbekistan som to Ghanaian cedis Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Uzbekistan som to Ghanaian cedis history summary. This is the Uzbekistan som (UZS) to Ghanaian cedis (GHS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of UZS and GHS historical data from 24-10-2019 to 24-10-2024.
1 UZS = 0.00126 GHS
Uzbekistan som to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Ghanaian cedis is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a 0.413% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a 1.214% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.451% increase in value.
