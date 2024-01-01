20 Uzbekistan soms to Bahraini dinars

Convert UZS to BHD at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = .د.ب0.00002941 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UZS to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BHD
1 UZS to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00000.0000
Low0.00000.0000
Average0.00000.0000
Change-0.48%-1.67%
View full history

1 UZS to BHD stats

The performance of UZS to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0000 and a 30 day low of 0.0000. This means the 30 day average was 0.0000. The change for UZS to BHD was -0.48.

The performance of UZS to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0000 and a 90 day low of 0.0000. This means the 90 day average was 0.0000. The change for UZS to BHD was -1.67.

Track market ratesView UZS to BHD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08391.0481.51.6310.93721.459
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0991.7971.9551.12325.714
1 USD0.9240.771184.0971.3851.5070.86619.821
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bahraini Dinar
1 UZS0.00003 BHD
5 UZS0.00015 BHD
10 UZS0.00029 BHD
20 UZS0.00059 BHD
50 UZS0.00147 BHD
100 UZS0.00294 BHD
250 UZS0.00735 BHD
500 UZS0.01471 BHD
1000 UZS0.02941 BHD
2000 UZS0.05882 BHD
5000 UZS0.14706 BHD
10000 UZS0.29412 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Uzbekistan Som
1 BHD34,000.30000 UZS
5 BHD170,001.50000 UZS
10 BHD340,003.00000 UZS
20 BHD680,006.00000 UZS
50 BHD1,700,015.00000 UZS
100 BHD3,400,030.00000 UZS
250 BHD8,500,075.00000 UZS
500 BHD17,000,150.00000 UZS
1000 BHD34,000,300.00000 UZS
2000 BHD68,000,600.00000 UZS
5000 BHD170,001,500.00000 UZS
10000 BHD340,003,000.00000 UZS