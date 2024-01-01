5 Uzbekistan soms to Australian dollars

Convert UZS to AUD at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = A$0.0001175 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:40
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UZS to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD
1 UZS to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change3.47%-3.02%
View full history

1 UZS to AUD stats

The performance of UZS to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for UZS to AUD was 3.47.

The performance of UZS to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for UZS to AUD was -3.02.

Track market ratesView UZS to AUD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8344351.0826591.04441.49981.631110.9372721.4623
1 GBP1.1984211.2975109.1121.797431.95481.1232425.7215
1 USD0.923650.770713184.0941.38531.506590.8657519.8239
1 INR0.01098370.00916490.011891510.01647320.01791560.0102950.235735

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan soms

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Australian Dollar
1 UZS0.00012 AUD
5 UZS0.00059 AUD
10 UZS0.00118 AUD
20 UZS0.00235 AUD
50 UZS0.00588 AUD
100 UZS0.01175 AUD
250 UZS0.02938 AUD
500 UZS0.05876 AUD
1000 UZS0.11752 AUD
2000 UZS0.23504 AUD
5000 UZS0.58761 AUD
10000 UZS1.17521 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 AUD8509.14000 UZS
5 AUD42545.70000 UZS
10 AUD85091.40000 UZS
20 AUD170182.80000 UZS
50 AUD425457.00000 UZS
100 AUD850914.00000 UZS
250 AUD2127285.00000 UZS
500 AUD4254570.00000 UZS
1000 AUD8509140.00000 UZS
2000 AUD17018280.00000 UZS
5000 AUD42545700.00000 UZS
10000 AUD85091400.00000 UZS