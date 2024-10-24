Uzbekistan som to Australian dollars Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Uzbekistan som to Australian dollars history summary. This is the Uzbekistan som (UZS) to Australian dollars (AUD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of UZS and AUD historical data from 24-10-2019 to 24-10-2024.

so'm1.000 UZS = A$0.0001175 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 24 Oct 2024

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UZS to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AUD

Uzbekistan som to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Australian dollars is currently 0.000 today, reflecting a -0.048% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.682% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.000 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.000 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.235% decrease in value.

Top currencies on October 24, 2024

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08391.0441.51.6310.93721.462
1 GBP1.19811.298109.1121.7971.9551.12325.722
1 USD0.9240.771184.0941.3851.5070.86619.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the rate