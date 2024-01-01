1 thousand Uruguayan pesos to Romanian leus

Convert UYU to RON at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = L0.1104 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
UYU to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 UYU to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11100.1143
Low0.10560.1056
Average0.10890.1105
Change4.58%-2.94%
1 UYU to RON stats

The performance of UYU to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1110 and a 30 day low of 0.1056. This means the 30 day average was 0.1089. The change for UYU to RON was 4.58.

The performance of UYU to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1143 and a 90 day low of 0.1056. This means the 90 day average was 0.1105. The change for UYU to RON was -2.94.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08391.0511.51.6310.93721.456
1 GBP1.19811.298109.1091.7981.9541.12325.711
1 USD0.9240.771184.0881.3851.5060.86619.815
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Romanian Leu
1 UYU0.11040 RON
5 UYU0.55200 RON
10 UYU1.10399 RON
20 UYU2.20798 RON
50 UYU5.51995 RON
100 UYU11.03990 RON
250 UYU27.59975 RON
500 UYU55.19950 RON
1000 UYU110.39900 RON
2000 UYU220.79800 RON
5000 UYU551.99500 RON
10000 UYU1,103.99000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Uruguayan Peso
1 RON9.05803 UYU
5 RON45.29015 UYU
10 RON90.58030 UYU
20 RON181.16060 UYU
50 RON452.90150 UYU
100 RON905.80300 UYU
250 RON2,264.50750 UYU
500 RON4,529.01500 UYU
1000 RON9,058.03000 UYU
2000 RON18,116.06000 UYU
5000 RON45,290.15000 UYU
10000 RON90,580.30000 UYU