500 Ugandan shillings to Tongan paʻangas

Convert UGX to TOP at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = T$0.0006391 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:51
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to TOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TOP
1 UGX to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00060.0006
Low0.00060.0006
Average0.00060.0006
Change1.40%1.43%
View full history

1 UGX to TOP stats

The performance of UGX to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for UGX to TOP was 1.40.

The performance of UGX to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for UGX to TOP was 1.43.

Track market ratesView UGX to TOP chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.071,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8271,135.770.92
1 EUR1.0831.6311.4280.83491.0181,851.731.5
1 SGD0.7581.1420.710.58463.7451,296.861.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Tongan Paʻanga
1 UGX0.00064 TOP
5 UGX0.00320 TOP
10 UGX0.00639 TOP
20 UGX0.01278 TOP
50 UGX0.03195 TOP
100 UGX0.06391 TOP
250 UGX0.15977 TOP
500 UGX0.31954 TOP
1000 UGX0.63909 TOP
2000 UGX1.27817 TOP
5000 UGX3.19544 TOP
10000 UGX6.39087 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Ugandan Shilling
1 TOP1,564.73000 UGX
5 TOP7,823.65000 UGX
10 TOP15,647.30000 UGX
20 TOP31,294.60000 UGX
50 TOP78,236.50000 UGX
100 TOP156,473.00000 UGX
250 TOP391,182.50000 UGX
500 TOP782,365.00000 UGX
1000 TOP1,564,730.00000 UGX
2000 TOP3,129,460.00000 UGX
5000 TOP7,823,650.00000 UGX
10000 TOP15,647,300.00000 UGX