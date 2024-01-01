1 Ugandan shilling to Serbian dinars

Convert UGX to RSD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = РСД0.02952 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:24
UGX to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

RSD
1 UGX to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02960.0296
Low0.02830.0281
Average0.02900.0287
Change4.33%2.05%
1 UGX to RSD stats

The performance of UGX to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0296 and a 30 day low of 0.0283. This means the 30 day average was 0.0290. The change for UGX to RSD was 4.33.

The performance of UGX to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0296 and a 90 day low of 0.0281. This means the 90 day average was 0.0287. The change for UGX to RSD was 2.05.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Serbian Dinar
1 UGX0.02952 RSD
5 UGX0.14759 RSD
10 UGX0.29517 RSD
20 UGX0.59034 RSD
50 UGX1.47586 RSD
100 UGX2.95171 RSD
250 UGX7.37928 RSD
500 UGX14.75855 RSD
1000 UGX29.51710 RSD
2000 UGX59.03420 RSD
5000 UGX147.58550 RSD
10000 UGX295.17100 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 RSD33.87870 UGX
5 RSD169.39350 UGX
10 RSD338.78700 UGX
20 RSD677.57400 UGX
50 RSD1,693.93500 UGX
100 RSD3,387.87000 UGX
250 RSD8,469.67500 UGX
500 RSD16,939.35000 UGX
1000 RSD33,878.70000 UGX
2000 RSD67,757.40000 UGX
5000 RSD169,393.50000 UGX
10000 RSD338,787.00000 UGX