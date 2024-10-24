Ugandan shilling to Serbian dinars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Ugandan shilling to Serbian dinars history summary. This is the Ugandan shilling (UGX) to Serbian dinars (RSD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of UGX and RSD historical data from 24-10-2019 to 24-10-2024.
UGX to RSD conversion chart
1 UGX = 0.02952 RSD
Ugandan shilling to Serbian dinars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Serbian dinars is currently 0.030 today, reflecting a -0.399% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.294% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.030 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.029 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.159% increase in value.
How to convert Ugandan shillings to Serbian dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
