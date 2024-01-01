1 thousand Ugandan shillings to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert UGX to PYG at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ₲2.181 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:18
UGX to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PYG
1 UGX to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.18102.1810
Low2.10502.0274
Average2.13282.0821
Change3.61%7.41%
1 UGX to PYG stats

The performance of UGX to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1810 and a 30 day low of 2.1050. This means the 30 day average was 2.1328. The change for UGX to PYG was 3.61.

The performance of UGX to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1810 and a 90 day low of 2.0274. This means the 90 day average was 2.0821. The change for UGX to PYG was 7.41.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0741,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8121,135.430.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4280.83490.9931,851.131.5
1 SGD0.7581.1420.710.58463.7381,296.671.05

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Paraguayan Guarani
1 UGX2.18099 PYG
5 UGX10.90495 PYG
10 UGX21.80990 PYG
20 UGX43.61980 PYG
50 UGX109.04950 PYG
100 UGX218.09900 PYG
250 UGX545.24750 PYG
500 UGX1,090.49500 PYG
1000 UGX2,180.99000 PYG
2000 UGX4,361.98000 PYG
5000 UGX10,904.95000 PYG
10000 UGX21,809.90000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Ugandan Shilling
1 PYG0.45851 UGX
5 PYG2.29254 UGX
10 PYG4.58508 UGX
20 PYG9.17016 UGX
50 PYG22.92540 UGX
100 PYG45.85080 UGX
250 PYG114.62700 UGX
500 PYG229.25400 UGX
1000 PYG458.50800 UGX
2000 PYG917.01600 UGX
5000 PYG2,292.54000 UGX
10000 PYG4,585.08000 UGX