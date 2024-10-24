Ugandan shilling to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 2.181 today, reflecting a 0.402% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a 1.227% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 2.183 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 2.151 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.447% increase in value.