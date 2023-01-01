10 thousand Paraguayan guaranis to Ugandan shillings

Convert PYG to UGX at the real exchange rate

10,000 pyg
5,196 ugx

1.00000 PYG = 0.51960 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.4682183.21260.9060555.38751.31961.324950.785453
1 AUD0.6811156.67610.61710637.72440.898780.9024230.534972
1 INR0.01201740.017644110.01088830.6656140.01585820.01592250.00943912
1 EUR1.10371.6204791.8417161.13121.456441.462350.866965

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guaranis

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Ugandan Shilling
1 PYG0.51960 UGX
5 PYG2.59802 UGX
10 PYG5.19604 UGX
20 PYG10.39208 UGX
50 PYG25.98020 UGX
100 PYG51.96040 UGX
250 PYG129.90100 UGX
500 PYG259.80200 UGX
1000 PYG519.60400 UGX
2000 PYG1039.20800 UGX
5000 PYG2598.02000 UGX
10000 PYG5196.04000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Paraguayan Guarani
1 UGX1.92454 PYG
5 UGX9.62270 PYG
10 UGX19.24540 PYG
20 UGX38.49080 PYG
50 UGX96.22700 PYG
100 UGX192.45400 PYG
250 UGX481.13500 PYG
500 UGX962.27000 PYG
1000 UGX1924.54000 PYG
2000 UGX3849.08000 PYG
5000 UGX9622.70000 PYG
10000 UGX19245.40000 PYG