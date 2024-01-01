10 Ugandan shillings to Malaysian ringgits

Convert UGX to MYR at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = RM0.001187 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:55
UGX to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MYR
1 UGX to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00120.0012
Low0.00110.0011
Average0.00120.0012
Change5.56%-4.97%
1 UGX to MYR stats

The performance of UGX to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0012 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0012. The change for UGX to MYR was 5.56.

The performance of UGX to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0012 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0012. The change for UGX to MYR was -4.97.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Malaysian Ringgit
1 UGX0.00119 MYR
5 UGX0.00593 MYR
10 UGX0.01187 MYR
20 UGX0.02373 MYR
50 UGX0.05933 MYR
100 UGX0.11867 MYR
250 UGX0.29667 MYR
500 UGX0.59334 MYR
1000 UGX1.18667 MYR
2000 UGX2.37334 MYR
5000 UGX5.93335 MYR
10000 UGX11.86670 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Ugandan Shilling
1 MYR842.69800 UGX
5 MYR4,213.49000 UGX
10 MYR8,426.98000 UGX
20 MYR16,853.96000 UGX
50 MYR42,134.90000 UGX
100 MYR84,269.80000 UGX
250 MYR210,674.50000 UGX
500 MYR421,349.00000 UGX
1000 MYR842,698.00000 UGX
2000 MYR1,685,396.00000 UGX
5000 MYR4,213,490.00000 UGX
10000 MYR8,426,980.00000 UGX