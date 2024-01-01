500 Ugandan shillings to Icelandic krónas

Convert UGX to ISK at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = kr0.03755 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
UGX to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 UGX to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03770.0377
Low0.03650.0365
Average0.03710.0370
Change2.85%1.39%
1 UGX to ISK stats

The performance of UGX to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0377 and a 30 day low of 0.0365. This means the 30 day average was 0.0371. The change for UGX to ISK was 2.85.

The performance of UGX to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0377 and a 90 day low of 0.0365. This means the 90 day average was 0.0370. The change for UGX to ISK was 1.39.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Icelandic Króna
1 UGX0.03755 ISK
5 UGX0.18775 ISK
10 UGX0.37550 ISK
20 UGX0.75100 ISK
50 UGX1.87750 ISK
100 UGX3.75500 ISK
250 UGX9.38750 ISK
500 UGX18.77500 ISK
1000 UGX37.55000 ISK
2000 UGX75.10000 ISK
5000 UGX187.75000 ISK
10000 UGX375.50000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Ugandan Shilling
1 ISK26.63120 UGX
5 ISK133.15600 UGX
10 ISK266.31200 UGX
20 ISK532.62400 UGX
50 ISK1,331.56000 UGX
100 ISK2,663.12000 UGX
250 ISK6,657.80000 UGX
500 ISK13,315.60000 UGX
1000 ISK26,631.20000 UGX
2000 ISK53,262.40000 UGX
5000 ISK133,156.00000 UGX
10000 ISK266,312.00000 UGX