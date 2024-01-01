2,000 Ugandan shillings to Hungarian forints

Convert UGX to HUF at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = Ft0.1016 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
UGX to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

HUF
1 UGX to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10160.1016
Low0.09530.0947
Average0.09910.0971
Change6.64%5.22%
1 UGX to HUF stats

The performance of UGX to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1016 and a 30 day low of 0.0953. This means the 30 day average was 0.0991. The change for UGX to HUF was 6.64.

The performance of UGX to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1016 and a 90 day low of 0.0947. This means the 90 day average was 0.0971. The change for UGX to HUF was 5.22.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Hungarian Forint
1 UGX0.10164 HUF
5 UGX0.50819 HUF
10 UGX1.01637 HUF
20 UGX2.03274 HUF
50 UGX5.08185 HUF
100 UGX10.16370 HUF
250 UGX25.40925 HUF
500 UGX50.81850 HUF
1000 UGX101.63700 HUF
2000 UGX203.27400 HUF
5000 UGX508.18500 HUF
10000 UGX1,016.37000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Ugandan Shilling
2000 HUF19,677.88000 UGX
5000 HUF49,194.70000 UGX
10000 HUF98,389.40000 UGX
15000 HUF147,584.10000 UGX
20000 HUF196,778.80000 UGX
30000 HUF295,168.20000 UGX
40000 HUF393,557.60000 UGX
50000 HUF491,947.00000 UGX
60000 HUF590,336.40000 UGX
100000 HUF983,894.00000 UGX
150000 HUF1,475,841.00000 UGX
200000 HUF1,967,788.00000 UGX