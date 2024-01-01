5,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Thai bahts

Convert UAH to THB at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ฿0.8227 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:03
UAH to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

THB
1 UAH to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.82270.8830
Low0.78940.7894
Average0.80680.8288
Change3.82%-6.35%
1 UAH to THB stats

The performance of UAH to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8227 and a 30 day low of 0.7894. This means the 30 day average was 0.8068. The change for UAH to THB was 3.82.

The performance of UAH to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8830 and a 90 day low of 0.7894. This means the 90 day average was 0.8288. The change for UAH to THB was -6.35.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Thai Baht
1 UAH0.82273 THB
5 UAH4.11366 THB
10 UAH8.22732 THB
20 UAH16.45464 THB
50 UAH41.13660 THB
100 UAH82.27320 THB
250 UAH205.68300 THB
500 UAH411.36600 THB
1000 UAH822.73200 THB
2000 UAH1,645.46400 THB
5000 UAH4,113.66000 THB
10000 UAH8,227.32000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 THB1.21546 UAH
5 THB6.07730 UAH
10 THB12.15460 UAH
20 THB24.30920 UAH
50 THB60.77300 UAH
100 THB121.54600 UAH
250 THB303.86500 UAH
500 THB607.73000 UAH
1000 THB1,215.46000 UAH
2000 THB2,430.92000 UAH
5000 THB6,077.30000 UAH
10000 THB12,154.60000 UAH