Ukrainian hryvnia to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Thai bahts is currently 0.823 today, reflecting a -0.276% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 1.687% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0.825 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.807 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.315% increase in value.