1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Macedonian denars

Convert UAH to MKD at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ден1.390 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:01
UAH to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MKD
1 UAH to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.39001.3989
Low1.33971.3397
Average1.36711.3660
Change3.76%0.34%
1 UAH to MKD stats

The performance of UAH to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3900 and a 30 day low of 1.3397. This means the 30 day average was 1.3671. The change for UAH to MKD was 3.76.

The performance of UAH to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3989 and a 90 day low of 1.3397. This means the 90 day average was 1.3660. The change for UAH to MKD was 0.34.

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Macedonian Denar
1 UAH1.39003 MKD
5 UAH6.95015 MKD
10 UAH13.90030 MKD
20 UAH27.80060 MKD
50 UAH69.50150 MKD
100 UAH139.00300 MKD
250 UAH347.50750 MKD
500 UAH695.01500 MKD
1000 UAH1,390.03000 MKD
2000 UAH2,780.06000 MKD
5000 UAH6,950.15000 MKD
10000 UAH13,900.30000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MKD0.71941 UAH
5 MKD3.59704 UAH
10 MKD7.19407 UAH
20 MKD14.38814 UAH
50 MKD35.97035 UAH
100 MKD71.94070 UAH
250 MKD179.85175 UAH
500 MKD359.70350 UAH
1000 MKD719.40700 UAH
2000 MKD1,438.81400 UAH
5000 MKD3,597.03500 UAH
10000 MKD7,194.07000 UAH